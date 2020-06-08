Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $17,073.16

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, YoBit and BiteBTC. Cream has a total market capitalization of $17,073.16 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00795795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00032223 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00179296 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00167394 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

