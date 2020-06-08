CUTcoin Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $10,417.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 105,513,411 coins and its circulating supply is 101,513,411 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

