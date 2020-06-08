DA Davidson Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $70.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,252. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,941 shares of company stock worth $18,354,799. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Logitech International by 271.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after buying an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

