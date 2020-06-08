DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DVDCY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.88. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

