Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of DCF stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

In other news, insider Leland Hart bought 14,800 shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $76,072.00.

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

