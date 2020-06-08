Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of DCF stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

In other news, insider Leland Hart bought 14,800 shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $76,072.00.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Dividend History for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit