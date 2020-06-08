DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,414,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,214 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $389,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

