DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $483,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,448.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,352.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,339.26. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $988.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

