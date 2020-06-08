DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,803 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Zoetis worth $214,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.30. 1,747,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.