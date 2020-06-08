DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 93,025 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 5.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $371,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $5,671,000. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 80,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP grew its position in Facebook by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 1,281,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,452,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,662,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $655.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

