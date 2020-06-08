Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.86.

ESTC stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.49. 53,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.93. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $5,713,013 over the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $45,277,000. Valinor Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 762,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

