Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.86.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $425,714,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

