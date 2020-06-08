Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 0.0% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.72.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,552 shares of company stock worth $25,485,580 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.51. 3,500,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,553. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

