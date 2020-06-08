EvenCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $576,393.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market cap of $247,528.41 and approximately $576,393.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00079212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00374277 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010769 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000495 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012410 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015428 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.