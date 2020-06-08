EVOS (EVOS) Hits Market Cap of $5,153.81

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a total market cap of $5,153.81 and $7.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EVOS has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010723 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 86.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00305426 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015485 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

