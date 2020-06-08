Exosis Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $27,833.33 and $1,745.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $244.50 or 0.02515194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.02614839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00475159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00699928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00540236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 559,616 coins and its circulating supply is 394,616 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.