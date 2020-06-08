Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.55. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Expedia Group by 238.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 64,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Expedia Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Expedia Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,061 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7,441.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.