Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $113.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.71. 249,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,756. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $281,351 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

