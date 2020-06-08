Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.6% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,519,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537,975. The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.