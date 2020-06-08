FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,584 shares of company stock worth $850,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 1,458,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.48. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

