FuzeX Price Down 46% Over Last 7 Days (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 46% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Token Store and COSS. FuzeX has a market cap of $377,387.61 and approximately $21,510.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.01966449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118668 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allbit, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Token Store, CPDAX, COSS, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

