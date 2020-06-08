General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $184.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.46.

Shares of GD stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,812. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 168.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 109.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

