Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Global Payments worth $104,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after buying an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 511,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after buying an additional 453,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.78. 1,230,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,111. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

