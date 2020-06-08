Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Sells $117,403.30 in Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Ann Mather sold 25,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $235,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLUU. Morgan Stanley cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

