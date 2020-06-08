Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Shares of GS traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

