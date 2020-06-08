Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,104. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $398.10. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.69.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.