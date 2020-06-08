Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in 3M by 21.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 31.4% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 10,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in 3M by 19.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.87. 2,985,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

