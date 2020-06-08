Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,048. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.