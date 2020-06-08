Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,612 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 555,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 194,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.82. 1,058,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,634. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $187.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.64.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $1,720,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,340 shares of company stock worth $19,907,364. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

