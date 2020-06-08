Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.24. 11,083,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,408,936. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.