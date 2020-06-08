Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 418,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.2% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 32.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 283,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,314 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,320. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

