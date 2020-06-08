Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $310.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $309.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.31 and its 200-day moving average is $289.80. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.