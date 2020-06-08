Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.05. 6,925,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $292.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.