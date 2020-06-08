Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.94 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $1,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.