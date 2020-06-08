Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guidewire Software from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Guidewire Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,433. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

