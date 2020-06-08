Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 325,000 Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Frontline comprises approximately 3.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Frontline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 788,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.99. 7,193,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,470. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Frontline Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Pareto Securities cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

