Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells 17,622 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $34,891.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 743,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

