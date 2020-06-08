Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $49.90. 3,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,097. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

