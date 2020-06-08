Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $495,940,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $109,498,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,802. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,724 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,321. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

