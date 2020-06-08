Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $114.00 at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.07.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.86. 832,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,724 shares of company stock worth $15,698,321. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

