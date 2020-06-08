InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its price target upped by Zacks Investment Research to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $27,231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 349,767 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,739,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.