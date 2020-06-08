Interzone (ITZ) Market Cap Tops $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.50 or 0.02515194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.02614839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00475159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00699928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00540236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

