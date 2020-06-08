iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $149,692,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 419,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,666,000 after buying an additional 139,388 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $64.00. 7,237,963 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

