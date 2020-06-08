IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IZEA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 44,558,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

