JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $223.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE LH traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $181.05. 16,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.