KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Theodore L. Weise Buys 13,975 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Theodore L. Weise bought 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $44,580.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,618.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $3.17. 3,050,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.39. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 69.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 411,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 343,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

