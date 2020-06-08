Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.81. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $5.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.70 to $24.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $26.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit