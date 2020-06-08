Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.81. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $5.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.70 to $24.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $26.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $27.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

