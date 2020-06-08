LockTrip 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,073.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 1% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $16,073.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00014992 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004252 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

