Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,929 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.20. 9,667,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,770,371. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $142.84 and a 52 week high of $367.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

