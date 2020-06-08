Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,159. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average of $225.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.81.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

