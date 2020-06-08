Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.4% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,228,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,779,000 after purchasing an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $5,671,000. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 80,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP grew its position in Facebook by 17.8% in the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 1,281,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,452,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,662,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.62. The company has a market capitalization of $655.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

